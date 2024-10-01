International broadcasters pick up Dylan’s Playtime Adventures from 9 Story

Broadcasters in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, South Korea, Singapore and South Africa have acquired preschool series Dylan’s Playtime Adventures from 9 Story Distribution.

SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, YLE in Finland, RTÉ in Ireland, Hop! in Israel, EBS in South Korea, MediaCorp in Singapore and ETV in South Africa will all air the adventure comedy series.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by its Irish studio Brown Bag Films in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in the US, EMEA and Latin America and CBC Kids in Canada, it is based on the Scholastic book series of the same name by illustrator and author Guy Parker-Rees

The 52×11′ series is set to air on WBD-owned Cartoonito and Max in the US having launched on CBC Kids and CBeebies in the UK earlier this year. Featuring both 2D and CG animation, it follows a highly imaginative, multi-coloured striped dog who is eager to role-play every career, from a doctor to a hair stylist to a sea captain.