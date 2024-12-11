International broadcasters investigate ITV true crime series TikTok: Murders Gone Viral

More than 60 countries have acquired ITV’s modern true crime series TikTok: Murders Gone Viral as ITV Studios (ITVS) closes out the year with a raft of deals for its non-scripted slate.

Seven Network in Australia, Bell Media in Canada, DPG Media in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, Skai in Greece, Viasat in Eastern Europe, Virgin Media in Ireland, FTV Prima in Czech Republic and OSN in the Middle East have all taken the three-part series.

Produced by Nine Lives Media for ITV, the show details three murder cases that went viral on the world’s fastest-growing social media app.

ITVS, which is attending The World Congress of Science & Factual Producers (WCSFP) in Marrakesh, Morocco this week, has also shopped My Wife, My Abuser: Captured on Camera to more than 60 markets, having also done a global deal for the show with Netflix.

The two-part series, produced by Atticus Film & TV for Channel 5 in the UK, tells the story of Richard Spencer’s seemingly perfect life with wife Sheree Spencer, a violent abuser who left him living in fear for 20 years.

It has sold to TVNZ, Bell Media, DPG Media, Nine Network in Australia, T-Cast in South Korea, TV2 in Denmark, MTV in Finland, TV4 in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, Viasat in Eastern Europe and 25 Middle Eastern territories via OSN.

Predator v Prey, the six-part wildlife series for National Geographic International, produced by Bristol-based True To Nature in association with ITVS, has been acquired by Bilibili, iQiyi and Tencent in China, Arte in France, Servus TV in Germany, EBS in Korea and Skai. The show follows the fortunes of some of the world’s most formidable apex predators, including leopards, grey wolves and crocodiles, combining premium specialist archive footage and innovative VFX techniques.

Pompeii: The Last Mysteries Revealed, a two-part series produced by Pernel Media for France Télévisions, has been acquired by SBS in Australia and Foxel for Australia and New Zealand, TV5 Quebec in Canada, Ceska TV in Czech Republic, Canal+ in Poland, PCCW Media in Hong Kong and Sang Saeng in Korea.

Meanwhile, On Thin Ice: Putin’s War on Greenpeace, a six-part series produced by Curve Media for the BBC, tells the powerful real-life story of how Greenpeace, with a little help from its friends (and a Beatle), managed to triumph over an unpredictable dictator and a ruthless superpower in their battle to save our planet.

International sales include VRT in Belgium, CBC in Canada, TVNZ, Histoire in France and ERR in Estonia.

om Clark, executive VP of global sales and commercial strategy at ITVS, said: “Non-scripted is a hugely valuable component of our content portfolio and sales strategy at ITV Studios. The wide distribution of these fantastic shows globally is testament to the quality and diversity of the slate we represent, and the close relationships that ITV has fostered with so many independent producers.”