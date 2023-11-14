Inter Medya, Mas Ros Media, Mega Global sign collaborative copro agreement

Turkish distribution company Inter Medya, Chilean sales house Mega Global Entertainment (MGE) and Marcos Santana’s prodco Mas Ros Media (MRM) have joined forces for a coproduction venture.

The companies believe the collaboration will “usher in a new era of captivating content for global audiences,” with a slate of content to be announced in the coming months.

Miami-based MGE is the distribution arm of Chilean broadcaster Mega, which shops the channel’s content outside of Chile, as well as a variety of programming to Latin America and US Hispanic markets.

MRM, meanwhile, is an eSports and gaming outfit which was launched by former Telemundo Global Studios president Santana earlier this year.

Ignacio Barrera, president of distribution and acquisitions at MRM, said: “We are excited to work with global production and distribution leaders from Turkey and Latin America to pool resources and know-how to produce successful content.”

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, said: “We are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting coproduction venture with MGE. Our shared commitment to high-quality content will undoubtedly result in a slate of exceptional productions.”

Esperanza Garay, CEO of MGE, said: “In MGE we believe in the power of stories to bring global audiences together, and we are excited to continue collaborating with creative talent and strategic partners Inter Medya and Mas Ros Media to produce unique and meaningful entertainment experiences.”