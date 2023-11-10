Inter Medya dramas land in Lat Am, Caribbean

NEWS BRIEF: Broadcasters in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Honduras have picked up programming from Turkish distribution company Inter Medya.

In the Dominican Republic, Colorvision Canal 9 has taken Melissa (The Girl of the Green Valley), The Ambassador’s Daughter and The Light of Hope. Teletica in Costa Rica has also taken Melissa (The Girl of the Green Valley), which stars Beren Gokyildiz. Elsewhere, in Honduras, Canal 11 has picked up the series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions.