Insight TV promotes Michael O’Connor to VP of production, content

Netherlands-based millennial-focused network Insight TV has promoted Michael O’Connor to the new position of VP of production and content.

Formerly executive producer of originals and development, O’Connor will now take on responsibility for production and commissioning.

It follows the news that VP of content and channels Arun Maljaars has moved to MContent, the blockchain platform set up to help indie producers get their shows financed using cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, Insight TV has appointed Brittany Benton as global marketing manager and Darren Newman as PR and communications manager.

In the coming months, the company plans to open up additional roles in its creative and technical teams as it prepares for an increase in productions.

Insight TV said its expansion comes after recording its most successful year to date in 2021, with 51% revenue growth, 18 new platform partners and a year-on-year increase in available audience of more than 1000%.

The company’s suite of FAST channels closed 2021 with a 68% percent year-on-year increase in total viewing hours, driven by 52% growth at lifestyle-focused channel Insight TV. The InWonder, InTrouble and InWild channels each experienced growth of between 40% and 49%.

Insight TV now spans 120 platforms across 53 countries in 12 languages.