Insight TV launches on US streamer Sling TV

NEWS BRIEF: Netherlands-based millennial-focused network Insight TV has launched on US streaming service Sling TV.

Insight TV will now be available in the US to Sling TV viewers on the free area of the app. Based in Amsterdam and with offices in New York and Beijing, Insight TV is a millennial- and youth-targeted media company that produces and sells content and formats, operates channels and manages a large social media network.