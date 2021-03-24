Insight spotlights Dutch Under 21s

Amsterdam-based millennial network Insight TV has agreed a deal with the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to show a new factual series following the Dutch Under 21 National Football Team.

Inside Oranje U21 (working title, 5×30’) is a co-production with KNVB and tells the story of the U21 squad’s journey to the 2021 European Championships, which begin in Hungary and Slovenia today.

One player to be featured is rising star Justin Kluivert, son of Netherlands legend Patrick.

Insight will show the series on its linear channel and online platform around the world. US sports channel ESPN will show the docuseries in the Netherlands.

KNVB is not the first football association to produce a factual series. Inside Oranje U21 follows the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) series about their Under 21 team that won the last championship in 2019.