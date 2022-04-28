Insight Productions eyes scripted growth with new hire, promotions

Toronto-based factual specialist Insight Productions is sharpening its scripted focus with the appointment of veteran producer Kari Hollend, in addition to a trio of promotions elsewhere within the company.

Hollend, whose credits include US psychological thriller feature The Novice, will be responsible for developing projects across all genres, with a particular focus on scripted programming and packaging Insight’s existing IP and formats.

Boat Rocker-backed Insight, led by chairman and CEO John Brunton, is among Canada’s largest unscripted producers, with credits including Big Brother Canada, The Amazing Race Canada, LOL Canada, Wall of Chefs, Battle of the Blades and Top Chef.

It is now looking to increase its activity in the scripted market with a slate of projects ranging from political thrillers and historical dramas to horror, crime, dramedies and psychological thrillers. The company is also developing kids’ programming and family adventure series.

In addition, Insight has announced the promotions of Jessica Brunton to VP of production, Anthony Matkovic to director of branded content and partnerships and Paul Thomas to VP of finance.

Brunton will now work more closely with the development team, particularly on scripted projects. She currently oversees production of all the company’s shows, including budgeting, financing and supporting Insight’s roster of showrunners. During her tenure with Insight, Brunton has worked in various capacities on more than 50 shows.

Matkovic’s remit has grown to include oversight of all brand partnerships, including new business development, negotiating partnerships with creative agencies and overseeing the growth of the brand partnership team.

Meanwhile, Thomas oversees corporate financial reporting and production finance.