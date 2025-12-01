Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay, All3Media mega-merger confirmed, Bassetti to lead new Banijay-branded group
Industry reacts as 'seismic' Banijay, All3Media mega-merger ushers in 'new era' of consolidation
AI, commissioning drought blamed as Wild Child Animation enters administration
Ellison will merge Paramount+ and HBO Max, won’t spin off any cable brands
Budapest-based prodco Paprika Studios opens office in Croatia

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE