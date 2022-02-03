Indomitable founder Dominic Ianno to lead new outfit Roundtable Entertainment

Media industry veterans Dominic Ianno, John Baldecchi, Alex Dundas and Griffin Gmelich are partnering to launch multi-platform production and distribution company Roundtable Entertainment, which has secured investment from several backers.

The LA-based company plans to produce scripted and unscripted TV, feature film and podcasts, in addition to distributing both owned IP and third-party content to platforms globally.

Ianno, who previously founded Indomitable Entertainment and held executive posts at Outlaw Productions and Team Whistle, brought the team together and will lead Roundtable Entertainment as CEO.

Media exec Baldecchi serves as head of film and scripted content for the new company, focusing on developing IP for streaming and theatrical movies, episodic shows and podcasts. Dundas, the former head of entertainment of ITV, Mark Burnett Productions and MGM, will lead Roundtable Entertainment’s unscripted content.

Robert Norton, the former chief business officer at Animal Logic and chief operating officer at Scott Free Productions, is also a co-founder and will sit on the company’s board.

Roundtable Entertainment is launching with several backers including Klingenstein Fields Advisors, which is leading the first round of investment. In addition, financier and producer Ingenious Media is backing the company’s initial movie slate, which includes Sacrament, directed by Gary Fleder (Homefront, Runaway Jury) and written by PG Cuschieri (Cut Throat City). The project tracks an ex-military father who travels to Mexico to exact revenge on the drug cartel that brutally murdered his son.

Its TV slate includes Fame & Misfortune, a comedy starring Jane Seymour. Written by Sean M Flynn and developed by Tim Gibbons (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the project is based on fictionalised version of Flynn’s life and follows a successful artist who falls for a former teen idol who is forced by her publicist to break up with him for not being famous. Executive producers are Flynn, Gibbons, Seymour, James Gibb, Ianno, Baldecchi and Dundas. ICM is handling worldwide sales.

On the distribution side, Roundtable Entertainment is partnering with Foundation Sales and Consulting, which is led by former Hulu, Warner Bros and Vivendi exec Griffin Gmelich.

“Epic content spending tailwinds, voracious consumer appetite for quality content, and the explosion of the markets in non-scripted content, FAST channels, and podcasting compelled us to launch the company,” said Ianno in a statement.

“This powerful team of highly seasoned experts has enabled us to go to market with a full slate of packaged IP, strategic partners, capital and top-tier distribution partners and launch with velocity and traction.”