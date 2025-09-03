Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Sameer Sippy, Service Street partner to adapt Bollywood classics as microdramas
Adolescence leads the pack as Rose d’Or Awards celebrate global creativity
Creator, streamer partnerships to grow as older viewers turn to influencer content
Screen Australia seeks new head of development as Bobby Romia steps down
Drama Series Pitch 2024 finalist A Girl from Tallinn goes into production

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE