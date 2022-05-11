Indielab reveals line-up of 15 indies selected for 2022 accelerator scheme

UK production accelerator programme Indielab has chosen 15 independent production companies to participate in its 2022 initiative.

The selected indies come from across Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England and, according to Indielab, reflect diversity in gender, ethnicity, accessibility and background.

This year’s chosen indies are: At Land Productions, Brown Bred Productions, Chalk Productions, Frieda, Goat Films, Gold Wala, Montrose Pictures, Osprey Television, Other Productions, Oxford Films Glasgow, Studio Crook, Studio Something, Telesgop, Tyrone Productions and Zandland Films.

The cohort covers scripted and unscripted content and a wide range of genres, from hard-hitting feature docs, current affairs and music to specialist factual, kids, comedy and primetime entertainment formats.

According to Indielab, many of the chosen indies prioritise unheard and underrepresented voices, both on and off screen, while some have a clear focus on creating regional and purpose-driven content.

The 2022 programme, which starts this week and runs until the end of June, will be delivered through a mix of virtual and in-person bespoke masterclasses and seminars from leading industry experts.

Sam Barcroft, founder of Creatorville, will be delivering this year’s keynote address, while other speakers include Paramount+ VP of unscripted UK originals Daniel Pearl and Fremantle head of diversity, equity and inclusion Babita Bahal.

Victoria Powell, founder and CEO of Indielab, said: “This year, in addition to our acclaimed bespoke modules on subjects such as business planning, investment readiness and identifying opportunities in the changing TV landscape, we have added major new focuses on accessibility awareness and inclusive leadership.

“The accessibility seminar, supported by Channel 4, will look at areas of best practice to promote and support accessibility throughout a business, while the inclusive leadership sessions will help our participants to fully embrace the importance of building a healthy and sustainable culture, as well as a healthy slate.

“Inclusive leaders and authentic healthy cultures are fast becoming the bedrock for successful indies of all sizes, attracting the talent, partners and investment that leads to continued creative and commercial success.”