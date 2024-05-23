London indie Nest Productions’ Derek Drennan opens new office in Glasgow

UK indie Nest Productions is opening a new office in Scotland headed by company co-founder Derek Drennan, who has moved back to his hometown of Glasgow to set it up.

Nest Production’s head office is in London, with hubs in the Northwest, Northeast and South of England.

The company was founded by veteran factual entertainment producers Drennan (Made in Chelsea, Celebs Go Dating, The World According To Grandpa, The Only Way is Essex) and Stew Batt (James May’s Toy Stories, Bafta Film Awards, Made in Chelsea).

Leveraging their expertise across factual entertainment, drama, comedy, kids and family, docs, branded content, and livestreaming, Nest’s Glasgow office will manage their partnerships and coproductions with Scottish production companies.

Nest will also look to attract UK-wide and international production companies to film in Scotland with local support from Nest, while tapping into the benefit of local funding.

The move allows Nest to cover almost the entirety of the UK with their unique support structure, bring productions to the region, and foster local talent.

The news follows Nest’s recent first original commission for Paramount+, Dating Naked UK, hosted by Rylan Clark. It will air later in 2024 on Paramount+ UK as well as MTV’s network of international channels and digital platforms, spanning over 150 countries.

Drennan, co-founder of Nest Productions, said: “Setting up in my hometown of Glasgow is a momentous step for us and fills us with so much pride. We are joining a dynamic ecosystem where production is thriving, and we are committed to supporting local talent and the sector. Scotland’s creative industry is brilliant and collaborative, and we are looking forward to making and developing content that resonates both locally and globally.”