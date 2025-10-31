India’s Swastik Stories launches YouTube originals

NEWS BRIEF: India’s Swastik Stories has launched its first original series on YouTube and its fledgling free, ad-supported streaming TV channel.

Hamara Vinayak is presented by the TV personality of the same name and features 10-12 minute episodes in which he gives audiences spiritual and financial advice. With support from personal finance management company 1Finance, the series is part of Swastik Stories’ strategy to reach audiences online with shortform content based in Indian culture.