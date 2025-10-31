Please wait...
Please wait...

India’s Swastik Stories launches YouTube originals

Hamara Vinayak

NEWS BRIEF: India’s Swastik Stories has launched its first original series on YouTube and its fledgling free, ad-supported streaming TV channel.

Hamara Vinayak is presented by the TV personality of the same name and features 10-12 minute episodes in which he gives audiences spiritual and financial advice. With support from personal finance management company 1Finance, the series is part of Swastik Stories’ strategy to reach audiences online with shortform content based in Indian culture.

C21 reporter 31-10-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Two top Paramount Canada execs exiting as cuts hit Toronto office 
Paramount to axe 1,000 jobs this week in first round of cuts
Senior VP of sales and distribution Shirley Bowers leaves Fremantle US
Disney+ confirms withdrawal from BBC Doctor Who partnership after two seasons
Steven Bartlett seeking to build 'Disney of the creator economy' after multi-million investment  

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE