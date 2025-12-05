India’s Jodha Akbar gets its own French FAST channel

NEWS BRIEF: South Asian content-skewing Zee Entertainment UK has partnered with Samsung TV Plus to launch France’s first single IP Indian FAST channel, Jodha Akbar.

It features episodes of historical drama Jodha Akbar, which originally aired on Indian Hindi language Zee TV from 2013 to 2015, starring Rajat Tokas as Emperor of the Mughal Empire. The channel will be available on Samsung TV Plus in France and represents the eighth European channel launch by Zee.