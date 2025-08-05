India’s Applause Entertainment to adapt Jeffrey Archer novels for screen

Applause Entertainment in India has partnered with The Jeffrey Archer Company to adapt six of the bestselling British author’s books.

The partnership includes rights to Archer’s Clifton Chronicles series of seven novellas, along with standalone titles The Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune and Heads You Win.

It marks the first major global book acquisition by Applause Entertainment, which is the content arm of India’s Aditya Birla Group.

The six titles cover political drama, espionage, media conflicts and family sagas. Applause plans to adapt them into series and films across languages and platforms for both Indian and global audiences.

Sameer Nair, MD at Applause Entertainment, said: “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction.

“Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.”

Archer said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen.

“I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India and far beyond.”