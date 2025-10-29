Please wait...
India’s Abundantia Entertainment launches AI-driven division 

Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment in India has launched a division dedicated to creating, developing and producing stories powered by AI.

Vikram Malhotra

Abundantia aiON will use AI to create films, series, characters and worlds by combining human authorship in the first instance with cutting-edge AI platforms and tools across ideation, world-building, visual development and production.

The fledgling division aims to explore how AI can “empower creators, in bringing imagination to life, to act as a creative accelerator and narrate stories that transcend traditional boundaries,” the company said.

The move comes soon after Abundantia recently announced a partnership with Collective Artists Network to produce Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal, an AI-made feature film, set to release in theatres in 2026.

The first slate of projects from the AI-driven division is set to be announced soon. Abundantia Entertainment has been behind titles such as action drama Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni and fronted by superstar Anil Kapoor, as well as Amazon original Daldal starring Bhumi Pednekar.

It is also working on an as-yet-untitled comedy film featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, and an as-yet-untitled business drama series, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Malhotra, founder and CEO at Abundantia Entertainment and formerly chief operating officer at Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said: “At Abundantia, we’ve always believed technology should amplify imagination, not replace it. With Abundantia aiOn, we want storytellers to think beyond the possible and tell stories that are emotionally richer, visually bolder, and globally relevant.

“AI isn’t here to replace creativity – it’s here to magnify it. This is not about machines telling stories. We see AI as the ultimate collaborator and a creative ally that empowers human imagination.”

Nico Franks 29-10-2025 ©C21Media
