Indian streamer JioCinema falls for Temptation Island

NEWS BRIEF: Viacom18-owned Indian VoD service JioCinema will launch a local-language adaptation of Banijay’s reality series Temptation Island.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the dating format sees couples put their relationships to the test in a tropical location. The show launched initially on US broadcaster Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons and was revived in 2019 by USA Network. The format, distributed by Banijay Rights, has been sold into more than 20 countries including Spain, Germany, Finland, Australia and the Netherlands.