Incredible Film partners on kids’ live-action drama Katy & the Stolen Chickens

Dutch distributor Incredible Film has boarded children’s live-action series Katy & the Stolen Chickens, which it will showcase at MipTV this month.

Produced by Annemarie Mooren Productions, Katy & the Stolen Chickens (5×10’/1×47’) is a drama series for four- to seven-year-olds about a girl who helps look after her grandma’s chickens.

A mystery unfolds when an egg and two of Katy’s grandma’s favourite chickens disappear. Katy then sets off with her friend Lucy and an inflatable crocodile to find the egg and the chickens she promised to look after.

Also on Incredible Film’s kids slate for MipTV is inclusivity- and sustainability-focused preschool series Saïd & Anna (16×6.5’). The live-action series is a Dutch, German and Belgian coproduction by Phanta Basta!, Indi Film/SWR and Ketnet and is currently in pre-production for the Ketnet en Kika channel.

It follows the titular characters, who every day after school hang out at Saïd’s parents’ repair shop. Alongside restoring the broken items people bring in, the children figure out how to fix their own ‘problems’ in their own creative way. The series encourages re-using and upcycling and features a diverse family of Syrian immigrants.

Tummy Tom, meanwhile, is a 4×60’ animated film series produced by Phanta Animation and BosBros based on Jet Boeke’s children’s books about a funny, inquisitive, adventurous and slightly mischievous ginger tomcat. Together with his animal friends, he explores the world around him just like a preschooler would.

Tummy Tom first appeared in Sesame Street in 1978 and Dutch publisher Gottmer started publishing Boeke’s stories in 1983, since when millions of Tummy Tom books have been sold around the world. The first in the film series is Tummy Tom’s Teddy Bear, which is currently in production.

Finally, Pim & Pom (26×5’) is a preschool 2D animated series based on works of art produced by Phanta Animation. Pim and Pom are two little cats who go on adventures in the fascinating world of art. Through the power of their imagination, they explore paintings by famous artists like Vincent van Gogh, Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt, Seurat and Renoir.

Made in the graphic style of Dutch illustrator Fiep Westendorp, the animation aims to be a first introduction to the visual arts for young children. English and Spanish dubs are available.