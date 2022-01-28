Incendo, Rainmaker Content ink distribution pact for Canada, secure first sale
Drama series Professionals
London-based distributor Rainmaker Content has struck a new partnership through which Montreal-based producer-distributor Incendo will oversee the sales and distribution of its content catalogue in Canada.
Rainmaker’s TV and film titles include horror-genre films Hallows Eve and The Haunting of Ellie Rose and Canadian series The Border.
The companies have secured the first sale under the new deal, with local broadcaster CHCH TV acquiring linear rights to drama series Professionals starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya. The project, which was previously picked up by The CW in the US, will air on CHCH TV later this year.
The series follows a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary.
“Their catalogue of series and films comes at a quality level that complements our growing roster of content that will strategically benefit Canadian broadcasters, buyers and audiences across the country,” said Incendo’s senior VP and managing director Brook Peters in a statement.
Most recently, Rainmaker inked a first-look deal with Caroline Roberts-Cherry and Sally Lindsay’s UK-based prodco Saffron Cherry Productions. Rainmaker also distributes select Viaplay originals internationally.