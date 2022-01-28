Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Incendo, Rainmaker Content ink distribution pact for Canada, secure first sale

Drama series Professionals

London-based distributor Rainmaker Content has struck a new partnership through which Montreal-based producer-distributor Incendo will oversee the sales and distribution of its content catalogue in Canada.

Rainmaker’s TV and film titles include horror-genre films Hallows Eve and The Haunting of Ellie Rose and Canadian series The Border.

The companies have secured the first sale under the new deal, with local broadcaster CHCH TV acquiring linear rights to drama series Professionals starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya. The project, which was previously picked up by The CW in the US, will air on CHCH TV later this year.

The series follows a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary.

“Their catalogue of series and films comes at a quality level that complements our growing roster of content that will strategically benefit Canadian broadcasters, buyers and audiences across the country,” said Incendo’s senior VP and managing director Brook Peters in a statement.

Most recently, Rainmaker inked a first-look deal with Caroline Roberts-Cherry and Sally Lindsay’s UK-based prodco Saffron Cherry Productions. Rainmaker also distributes select Viaplay originals internationally.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 28-01-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Propagate fires up new content division, expands Spanish-language slate
iQiyi, WildBrain team with Keith Chapman for children's action series
Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Amazon Studios' Georgia Brown
How King Bert built Malory Towers for the modern day
Olivier Bibas joins Canal+ to head fiction and int'l coproduction department