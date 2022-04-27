Please wait...
IN10’s Epic finds third season of Lost Recipes

Epic’s Lost Recipes

NEWS BRIEF: IN10 Media Network’s Indian channel Epic has ordered a third season of historical cooking series Lost Recipes.

Presented by chef and author Aditya Bal, Lost Recipes scouts the country for dying recipes in an attempt to rediscover and revive them. Season three will have five episodes.

