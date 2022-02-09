Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

IMDb TV goes back to Almost Paradise with Electric Entertainment

Almost Paradise premiered in the US on WGN America

Amazon-owned free streaming service IMDb TV has picked up season two of the drama series Almost Paradise from LA-based Electric Entertainment.

The show’s first season is currently streaming on IMDb TV having premiered in the US on WGN America, which is not involved in the second season of the show.

Created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, who also serve as co-showrunners, the drama stars Christian Kane as a former US DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, he now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel which has attracted the rich, powerful – and sometimes criminal – elite from around the world. Despite his best efforts, he is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations.

It is executive produced by Devlin, Rosen, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. It joins other originals on IMDb such as spy thriller Alex Rider, court programme Judy Justice, comedy series Sprung, Dick Wolf procedural On Call and heist drama Leverage: Redemption, which also stars Kane.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 09-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role