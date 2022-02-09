IMDb TV goes back to Almost Paradise with Electric Entertainment

Amazon-owned free streaming service IMDb TV has picked up season two of the drama series Almost Paradise from LA-based Electric Entertainment.

The show’s first season is currently streaming on IMDb TV having premiered in the US on WGN America, which is not involved in the second season of the show.

Created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, who also serve as co-showrunners, the drama stars Christian Kane as a former US DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, he now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel which has attracted the rich, powerful – and sometimes criminal – elite from around the world. Despite his best efforts, he is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations.

It is executive produced by Devlin, Rosen, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. It joins other originals on IMDb such as spy thriller Alex Rider, court programme Judy Justice, comedy series Sprung, Dick Wolf procedural On Call and heist drama Leverage: Redemption, which also stars Kane.