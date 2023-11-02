Imagine’s Sara Bernstein on how streamers put documentaries on a par with scripted

Today we hear from Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries, about the latest developments at Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s factual outfit and the way the market has changed since she left HBO five years ago.

Sara Bernstein is president of Imagine Documentaries, the factual arm of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, which she joined five years ago after helping to steer HBO through two decades of award-winning features and non-fiction programming.

At Imagine, she has been responsible for titles including The Volcano – Rescue from Whakaari for Netflix, We Feed People for Disney+, Lucy and Desi for Amazon Prime Video and new AppleTV+ series The Super Models.

Bernstein was among the keynote speakers at the MIA international audiovisual market in Rome last month and spoke there with Michael Pickard about the latest developments at Imagine Documentaries and the way the industry has changed since she joined the company, just as streaming began to transform the fortunes of non-fiction.

