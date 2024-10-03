iKO Media Group launches OTT platform targeting Christian viewers

Switzerland-based iKO Media Group has launched an OTT platform for Christian viewers featuring live TV, on-demand programming, sermons and educational series.

FaithTime is now available in international markets and features a line-up of faith-based channels, including content from 3ABN (Three Angels Broadcasting Network), Amazing Facts and Christian Television Network (CTN).

Additionally, the platform includes an influencers section where viewers can watch programmes from their favourite preachers and pastors.

“FaithTime represents a powerful opportunity to spread the word on a global scale while ensuring that viewers have access to safe, family-friendly content,” said Mark Berenshtein, VP of sales for North America and special accounts at iKO Media Group.