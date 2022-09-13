TelevisaUnivision promotes Ignacio Meyer to president of US networks

US-based Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision has promoted Ignacio Meyer to president of US networks.

Reporting to CEO Wade Davis, the Miami-based exec will spearhead the expansion of TelevisaUnivision’s television networks in the US.

Meyer previously spent more than 10 years with Univision, which officially merged with Televisa earlier this year. In his prior role, he spearheaded the global strategy for TelevisaUnivision’s music and unscripted entertainment division.

In addition to managing unscripted programming, including reality series and awards shows, Meyer also led the strategic business efforts for the music, music publishing and sound design team.

“Throughout his career at the company, Nacho has helped to cement Univision as a key partner to the entertainment, and Latin music ecosystem, super-serving audiences, building business opportunities, bringing to life today’s best productions, with the biggest artists and tomorrow’s rising stars across the record-setting network TV properties, adrenaline-fuelled events, and fast-growing digital platforms,” said Davis.

TelevisaUnivision has made several key executive appointments in recent months, including appointing Guillermo Borensztein as senior VP of international content licensing and coproduction, Mike Angus as executive VP of US distribution and Rita Herring as senior VP of international distribution.