If Pigs Could Talk director Miki Mistrati discusses the use of AI in doc making

Today we hear from Miki Mistrati, director of If Pigs Could Talk, a new documentary commissioned by a string of European broadcasters that uses artificial intelligence to decipher the animals’ chatter and raise new questions about swine farming.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

If Pigs Could Talk is a new documentary special commissioned by a string of European broadcasters that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to decipher the animals’ chatter and raise new questions about swine farming and our relationship to pork.

ARD/NDR in Germany, DR in Denmark, RTS in Switzerland, NRK in Norway and SVT in Sweden have collaborated on the one-off special, produced by Seven.One Studios’ Snowman Productions and directed by Miki Mistrati – known for films including The Dark Side of Chocolate.

If Pigs Could Talk follows a group of scientists who embarked on decade-long experiment using advanced AI technology to translate pigs’ grunts, squeals and snorts into human language for the first time. The doc is distributed by Seven.One Studios International.

Mistrati spoke to Louise Batemen about making the show, the process behind it, and how it fits into his approach to filmmaking and the wider nature documentary category.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.