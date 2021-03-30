Icon names Cherrington creative director

UK indie Icon Films has appointed Belinda Cherrington from US science and wildlife prodco Red Rock Films as its new creative director.

Cherrington is moving to the Bristol-based wildlife specialist to replace Stephen McQuillan, who left for rival indie Humble Bee Films earlier this year.

Washington DC-based Cherrington has extensive background in documentary, popular factual, science, history and natural history.

She will now be tasked with expanding the Icon Films brand in adventure programming, innovating in the natural history space and growing the next generation of on-screen and off-screen talent for the company.

As creative director at Red Rock Films, Cherrington held a dual role executive producing and developing new series and specials, including the company’s first natural history series for Netflix.

Prior to Red Rock, she was creative director at 360 Production (now Rare TV) and oversaw the growth of the company, launching a range of returning series including Mountain Vets for BBC2, The Nile: Egypt’s Great River with Bettany Hughes for Channel 5 and Egypt’s Unexplained Files for Discovery Science.

During her career, Cherrington has also held senior positions at UK independent production companies Renegade, Mentorn Media, Lion Television, Tiger Aspect and Tigress Productions, as well as the BBC.

At Icon Films, she will report to CEO and co-founder Laura Marshall and joins the leadership team of Lucy Middelboe, commercial director, and Andie Clare, director of production, with immediate effect.