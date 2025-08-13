Iceland’s Glassriver launches film division

NEWS BRIEF: Icelandic prodco Glassriver, producer of series such as Cold Haven, Elma and Black Sands, has launched a dedicated film division led by Baldvin Z, the director behind Netflix series Case, and Guðgeir ‘Gucci’ Arngrímsson.

The original film slate starts with Dark Ocean, which is currently in development. A second untitled feature from Elias Kofoed Hansen, the writer of Glassriver’s TV series Black Sands and Cold Haven, will be announced later this year.