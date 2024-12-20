Icelandic broadcaster Síminn on board Reykjavik Noir adaptation from Glassriver

Icelandic broadcaster Síminn has picked up a forthcoming adaptation of the Reykjavik Noir book trilogy after Glassriver optioned the series rights from author Lilja Sigurdardottir.

The crime thriller follows a young mother who, after a messy divorce, resorts to smuggling cocaine into Iceland and finds herself caught up in a ruthless criminal world.

The books in the trilogy are titled Snare, Trap and Cage and were published in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The deal between Glassriver and Sigurdardottir was brokered by Reykjavik Literary Agency and sees Glassriver expand its slate of high-end Icelandic IP.

Glassriver’s portfolio of projects also includes the recently optioned Elma book series from Eva Björg Ægisdottir. The company is currently developing over 20 other TV and feature film projects, spanning genres from comedy to sci-fi.

Andri Ómarsson, co-owner and producer at Glassriver, said: “The Reykjavik Noir trilogy is a masterful blend of intrigue, suspense, and deeply human storytelling. Bringing Lilja’s unique anti-heroine, compelling characters and atmospheric world to the screen is a huge opportunity for Glassriver. It fits perfectly with our mission to showcase Iceland’s distinctive voice in global storytelling.”

Sigurdardottir said: “Seeing The Reykjavik Noir series adapted for television is an incredible milestone. Glassriver has a strong reputation for creating high-quality, distinctive content that resonates with audiences all over the world.”

Birkir Agustsson, VP of media at Síminn, added: “The Reykjavík Noir series is a bold and thrilling addition to Síminn’s ever-growing slate of high-quality scripted Icelandic content.

“With its gripping storytelling and unforgettable characters, the series promises to captivate our audiences. We are proud to support the adaptation of this iconic Icelandic work and to bring this extraordinary story to life, reaffirming our commitment to showcasing the very best of Icelandic culture and creativity.”