Ian McKellan-fronted factual special tops WBITVP’s slate for London TV Screenings

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has unveiled its content slate for the London TV Screenings, including factual special LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes, starring actor Ian McKellan.

Produced by Wall to Wall, the 1×60’ title sees The Lord of the Rings star lip sync to previously unheard tapes recorded by the celebrated British painter.

Another factual title on the roster is Artemis (1×60’, Wall to Wall, Nova/GBH), which provides access to NASA’s upcoming Artemis II Moon mission.

See You in Court (Wall to Wall) is a fixed-rig format that seeks to help resolve serious disputes between claimants and defendants; while Class Clowns (WBITVP Australia) sees a group of comedians return to the classroom for lessons that test competitive spirit, quick thinking, teamwork, creativity and nerve.

Reality format Reality Queens of the Jungle: Family Edition (WBITVP Netherlands) sees competitors face demanding challenges in the jungle, accompanied by a member of their family; while FBoy Survival (Fox6 Media) invites three single women to spend time with a group of men in the hope of finding love. Half are genuine nice guys and the other half are self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’.

André Renaud, GVP, format and finished sales, WBITVP, said: “We are delighted to be back at London Screenings this year to showcase the best of our formats – as well as selected finished programmes – to our broadcast, streaming and production partners from around the world.

“This spring’s slate reflects our continued commitment to strong storytelling and fresh, distinctive ideas. From high-stakes reality and innovative entertainment to premium factual specials with extraordinary access, expect a few surprises, too, as we share a broad range of content designed to create conversation and deliver real impact.”