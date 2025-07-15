I Was a Child Bride among three new Ripped From the Headlines TV movies for Lifetime

US cable network Lifetime, part of A+E Networks, has ordered three TV movies based on shocking real-life events, all scheduled to premiere this September.

Airing in its Ripped From the Headlines strand, I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story, is produced by MGM Entertainment and Safier Entertainment.

It tells the controversial story of a 16-year-old who was catapulted to international notoriety after marrying 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Holly Barrett (Life in Pieces) and Doug Savant (Desperate Housewives) take the lead roles.

The Girl Who Survived: The Alina Thompson Story is produced by Steve Boisvert and Brendan McNeill in association with Studio TF1 America. It sees Brielle Robillard (Endings) play an aspiring model who gets caught in the web of a serial killer.

Finally, A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story (working title), is produced by 1Department Entertainment in association with Lighthouse Pictures and Wishing Floor Films.

Keana Lyn Bastidas (The Hardy Boys) plays a pregnant mother who is viciously attacked and left for dead, then comes to suspect that her husband may have tried to kill her.

Lifetime’s Ripped From the Headlines strand has previously featured titles such as Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, The College Admissions Scandal and Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story.