Hybrid tiers at major streamers boost global AVoD revenue to $91bn in 2028

Revenue from AVoD services globally will reach US$91bn in 2028, up from US$38bn in 2022, according to UK analysis firm Digital TV Research, helped by the rollout of hybrid AVoD-SVoD tiers on major streamers.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVoD revenue in excess of US$1bn. Disney+ will make the most AVoD revenue at US$8.7bn, followed by Hulu US at US$5.3m, Netflix at US$5bn and YouTube and Paramount+, which will each make US$4.9bn in AVoD revenue.

Peacock US comes in next at US$4.8bn, followed by HBO at US$4.1bn, Roku US at US$3.3bn, Pluto TV US at US$3.2bn, China’s Tencent Video at US$3bn and Facebook at US$2bn. Other platforms combined will make AVoD revenue of US$41.3bn in 2028.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVoD-SVoD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVoD revenue of US$22.6bn by 2028 – or a quarter of the world’s total.”