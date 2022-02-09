Please wait...
Hulu to introduce US viewers to Peckham’s Finest via Abacus Media Rights deal

Peckham’s Finest debuted on UK broadcaster ITV2 at the end of last year

Hulu in the US has acquired UK reality show Peckham’s Finest from Amcomri Entertainment-owned Abacus Media Rights (AMR).

The Disney-owned streamer will launch the 10×45′ series on February 10, giving its US subscribers an insight into life in the lively South-East London neighbourhood.

Made by Bandicoot Scotland, part of Argonon Group, the show debuted on ITV2 and ITV Hub in December and is produced by Steve Earley, Daniel Gray and Sophie Hales.

C21 was first to report on Peckham’s Finest when it was being cast during the summer last year.

Directed by Justin Lennox Bradley and executive produced by Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton and James Lessell, the series follows a diverse and aspirational group of 20-somethings and their families, friends and loved ones living everyday life in an eclectic pocket of London.

Jonathan Ford, MD of Abacus Media Rights, said: “This is a very different reality series that we are sure will be a strong show for Hulu. It is shot in a unique way, combining TikTok style and real-life footage.

“It is warm, engaging and funny and you can’t help but become caught up in the lives of this disparate and ambitious group as they work hard and play hard to reach success in Peckham.”

