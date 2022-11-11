Please wait...
Hulu renews This Fool for second season

Comedy series This Fool

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has renewed its comedy series This Fool, produced by ABC Signature, for a second season.

The first season premiered on August 12 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu. This Fool is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. The show centres on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems.

11-11-2022
