Hulu renews hit Kim Kardashian drama All’s Fair despite critical drubbing

All’s Fair, the critically panned legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, has been renewed by Hulu for a second season after becoming the Disney-owned platform’s biggest scripted original in three years.

Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Television in association with Murphy’s production company, the series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

In addition to Kardashian, the cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, all of whom are executive producers.

Since its release on November 4, critics have had a field day with the series, with UK publication The Guardian calling it “fascinatingly, existentially terrible” in a zero-star review, while USA Today called it “the worst TV show of the year,” among many other scathing write-ups.

The viewership on streaming has been a different story, however, with All’s Fair becoming Hulu’s most-watched scripted series of the past three years (based on the first three days of streaming) and the series hitting number one on Disney+ in the UK.

The renewal comes with the show still in its first season, while a two-episode finale is scheduled to premiere on December 9. Outside of the US, the show streams on Disney+. Production on season two is expected to begin in spring 2026.

The project also counts Kris Jenner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich among its executive producers.