Please wait...
Please wait...

Hulu renews hit Kim Kardashian drama All’s Fair despite critical drubbing

All’s Fair centres on a team of female divorce attorneys

All’s Fair, the critically panned legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, has been renewed by Hulu for a second season after becoming the Disney-owned platform’s biggest scripted original in three years.

Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Television in association with Murphy’s production company, the series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

In addition to Kardashian, the cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, all of whom are executive producers.

Since its release on November 4, critics have had a field day with the series, with UK publication The Guardian calling it “fascinatingly, existentially terrible” in a zero-star review, while USA Today called it “the worst TV show of the year,” among many other scathing write-ups.

The viewership on streaming has been a different story, however, with All’s Fair becoming Hulu’s most-watched scripted series of the past three years (based on the first three days of streaming) and the series hitting number one on Disney+ in the UK.

The renewal comes with the show still in its first season, while a two-episode finale is scheduled to premiere on December 9. Outside of the US, the show streams on Disney+. Production on season two is expected to begin in spring 2026.

The project also counts Kris Jenner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich among its executive producers.

Jordan Pinto 25-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales exec Emma Knight leaves TV business after 20 years
Netflix poised to expand into content licensing if WBD acquisition succeeds 
Fremantle Australia elevates Ellie Madritsch to head of development in shake-up
Christoph Schneider brings down curtain on a decade with Amazon's Prime Video in Germany
Netflix greenlights Joel Edgerton crime drama Trigger Point from A24

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE