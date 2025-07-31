Hulu puts on Judy Garland’s slippers in one of three docs taken from ABC News Studios

Disney-owned streamer Hulu has taken the exclusive streaming rights to three new docuseries from ABC News Studios.

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes, which debuts on August 26, tells the story of the theft of the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005.

Committee Films produces for ABC News Studios, with Sloan and McNiff exec producing. Committee Films’ president Andy Awes and exec VP and head of development Maria Awes also exec produce.

Launching on August 5, Capturing their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is a three-part series that examines the 2017 murders of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana, and the subsequent conviction of their killer last year.

Wheelhouse’s Twist Media produces with Shakespeare Entertainment for ABC News Studios. Eamon McNiff and David Sloan exec produce for ABC News Studios.

Debuting on August 19 is Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, in which Michigan woman Samantha Stites shares her story of being stalked for 11 years and then kidnapped by her former university colleague.

The three-parter is produced by Bigger Bang for ABC News Studios, with Sloan and Beth Hoppe exec producing. Bigger Bang’s co-founder Iain Riddick also exec produces.