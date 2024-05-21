Hulu puckers up for I Kissed a… formats in package deal with ITV Studios

LA SCREENINGS: US streamer Hulu has signed a package deal with ITV Studios (ITVS) that will see it become the US home of dating series formats I Kissed a Girl, and I Kissed a Boy.

I Kissed a Boy will premiere on June 15 as part of the platform’s ‘Hulu Has Pride’ LGBTQ+ month-long celebration. BBC Three today confirmed it had renewed the show for a second season.

The second season of I Kissed a Girl, meanwhile, is scheduled to stream later in the year.

Both formats are produced by ITVS-backed UK prodco Twofour for BBC Three in the UK and presented by Danni Minogue.

The package deal also includes An Audience with Kylie, and Selling Super Houses.

Tom Clark, global sales and commercial strategy, global partnerships, ITVS, said: “I Kissed A… deserves every inch of the critical acclaim it has garnered for its “genre-defining” approach, it’s really exciting to see it transition to a global reality brand.”

In addition to Hulu, both seasons of I Kissed a Girl have been picked up by TV2 Echo and TV2 Play in Denmark and TVNZ in New Zealand.

I Kissed a Boy has been bought by 10Play in Australia, VMI in Ireland, and Yes in Israel.