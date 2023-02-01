Hulu orders 20th Television King of the Hill reboot from Mike Judge, Greg Daniels

US streamer Hulu has commissioned a reboot of hit animated series King of the Hill from 20th Television Animation.

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, co-creators of the original, are creators and executive producers on the new show, which has been in the works since 2017.

The original iteration of the show ran for 14 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2010. Set in Arlen, Texas, it followed a propane salesman, Hank Hill, who lives with wife Peggy, a local Boggle champion and substitute teacher, and wannabe comedian son Bobby.

The rebooted version will take place in present-day Texas, with Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom set to voice the series.

Saladin Patterson will serve as showrunner. His previous credits include creating ABC’s reimagining of The Wonder Year, executive producing FX comedy Dave and showrunning TBS original The Last OG.

Judge and Daniels will executive produce through their Bandera Entertainment banner. Other exec producers include 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein and Bandera’s Dustin Davis.

The original version of the series has aired in 50 countries and currently streams on Hulu in the US.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals.

“This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”