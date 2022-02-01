Please wait...
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation

The Masked Singer will be made available on Hulu via the deal

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have struck a multi-faceted output deal that will allow the latter to stream all out-of-season episodes of Fox’s roster of unscripted and animated series.

The deal includes factual titles such as The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Dancer and Name that Tune, all of which are produced by Fox’s in-house unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment.

It also includes Lego Masters (Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B Entertainment), Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Studio Ramsay Global) and MasterChef and MasterChef Junior (both produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato).

In addition to existing factual and animated series, the deal includes future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by Fox Entertainment.

Also under the deal, Hulu will stream Fox’s adult animated sitcom HouseBroken, which is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment and animated by Fox’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

Voiced by Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas, the show premiered in May 2021 and was subsequently renewed for a second season.

Jordan Pinto 01-02-2022 ©C21Media
