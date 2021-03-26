Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Hulu bites into second Juda season

Hulu bites into second Juda season

Vampire drama Juda

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned US streamer Hulu has picked up the second season of comedic Israeli vampire drama Juda and will make it available to subscribers from March 30.

The 7×60’ second season was produced by United Studios of Israel for local broadcaster HOT, written by Zion Baruch who also assumes the lead role. Banijay Rights handles international sales and sealed the deal with Hulu. https://www.c21media.net/news/hulu-bites-into-israeli-vampire-drama/

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 26-03-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Hulu bites into Israeli vampire drama
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows