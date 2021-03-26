Hulu bites into second Juda season

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned US streamer Hulu has picked up the second season of comedic Israeli vampire drama Juda and will make it available to subscribers from March 30.

The 7×60’ second season was produced by United Studios of Israel for local broadcaster HOT, written by Zion Baruch who also assumes the lead role. Banijay Rights handles international sales and sealed the deal with Hulu. https://www.c21media.net/news/hulu-bites-into-israeli-vampire-drama/