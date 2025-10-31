Hulu adapts Southern Bastards graphic novels, renews King of the Hill

Disney-owned streamer Hulu has ordered a pilot for an adaptation of graphic novel series Southern Bastards and commissioned two further seasons of the revived adult animated comedy series King of the Hill.

The Southern Bastards graphic novel series was created by Jason Aaron and Jason Latour and released between 2014 and 2018. The story is set in a small town in Alabama where the high school football coach operates an organised crime gang.

The pilot will be produced by Onyx Collective, POV Entertainment and Proximity Media, in association with Fifth Season. Bill Dubuque and Nia DaCosta are writing and exec producing, with Matt Olmstead acting as showrunner and also exec producing.

Meanwhile, Hulu has commissioned seasons 16 and 17 of adult animation King of the Hill, which was revived for a 14th season in August. The original series ran on Fox from 1997 until 2009.