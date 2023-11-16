Hulu acquires UK comedy Such Brave Girls as A24 ramps up int’l sales business

US streamer Hulu has acquired BBC comedy series Such Brave Girls in a deal secured by A24’s growing international TV sales division.

The 60×30’ UK sitcom, about a single mother and her two daughters trying to piece their lives back together after the husband and father leaves, will premiere on Hulu on December 15. In the UK, the series will debut on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on November 22.

It is produced by Various Artists Ltd and A24 and stars Kat Sadler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

The licensing deal comes as US-based studio A24 continues to build out its international television distribution business. Earlier in the year, the company hired former BBC Studios senior executive Salim Mukaddam as MD of international TV distribution after last year hiring Victoire Lefevre from Studio Canal.

In addition to Such Brave Girls, A24 also sold Showtime US satirical comedy The Curse, created and written by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, to multiple international buyers including OSN, Lionsgate+, MNet, UNEXT and BluTV, as well as to SkyShowtime in multiple international territories.

A24 also secured the sale of BBC comedy Dreaming Whilst Black to Showtime in the US, Amazon in Sub Saharan Africa, BluTV in Turkey, CBC Gem in Canada, FilmIn in Iberia, NPO in the Netherlands, OCS in France and SBS in Australia.

Outside of its growing TV sales business, A24 has enjoyed continued success in its studio business with series including Euphoria (HBO), Beef (Netflix), Ramy (Hulu) and The Curse.

Upcoming A24 projects include: The Sympathizer (HBO), starring Robert Downey Jr and directed by Park Chan-Wook; and Sunny (AppleTV+), starring Rashida Jones.