Hugo d’Astous upped to Duo Productions president as Michel d’Astous and Anne Boyer depart

Hugo d’Astous has been promoted to president and sole owner of Montreal-based prodco Duo Productions (The Mouse Trap), as co-founders Michel d’Astous and Anne Boyer step aside from running the company.

Elevated from his previous position as head of international development, a post he held for almost five years, d’Astous is tasked with creating and producing bold, high-quality content that reflects local Quebecois culture and has the potential to travel to international markets.

He said: “I am very enthusiastic about becoming president of Duo to ensure its development and continue its mission in a rapidly evolving industry. I sincerely thank the two founding producers/writers for offering me this exciting opportunity.”

Duo Productions was launched in 2002 by screenwriters Boyer and Michel d’Astous. It has produced hundreds of hours of primetime scripted and unscripted programming.

The Canadian outfit has made French-language series such as drama series Après (After), for CBC/Radio-Canada, and spy thriller Classified, for TVA Group-owned AddikTV. Duo has also expanded its slate into English-language content.

The changes to Duo’s management team will see Michel d’Astous retire at the end of the year, though he will continue to contribute strategic advice.

He said: “It’s time for me to pass the torch. I am leaving with confidence, assured that Duo will continue on its path, remaining true to its strong, unique identity.”

Boyer will also depart in late December and plans to pursue other opportunities in the industry.

She said: “At this point in my career, I am delighted to be able to think about new projects that will excite me and continue to fuel my passion for creation.”