HTM Television brings DI Ray back to ITV

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV1 has commissioned a second season of crime thriller DI Ray.

To be filmed next year, it will be made by HTM Television, the indie co-owned by writer Jed Mercurio and Jimmy Mulville. Distribution will be handled by Hat Trick International and Anton Corp. Set in Birmingham, the six-part series stars Parminder Nagra (Fortitude) as DI Ray, who must investigate the racially sensitive murder of a high-profile criminal. It was commissioned by Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV1.

