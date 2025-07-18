Please wait...
Hong Kong’s Hoy TV, SBS in Australia shop for factual at Harbour Rights

Mamma Giraffe is part of the Harbour Rights’ package

Cantonese-language channel Hoy TV in Hong Kong and SBS in Australia have acquired factual programming from Hong Kong-based distributor Harbour Rights.

Hoy TV has acquired a 22.5-hour package of wildlife content including Animal Destinies (4×52’), which explores the lives of zebras, warthogs and leopards in the African savannah, as well as marine life mini-series The Humboldt Current (3×52’) and Wild Tuamotu (3×52’).

SBS has picked up Indiana Jones, In Pursuit of an Icon (1×52’) and Reclaiming the West (1×52’). The package also includes three Arabic-related docs: Oman, the Incense Road (1×52’), Divas (1×52’) and Morocco, a Musical Journey (1×52’).

Meanwhile, Malaysian broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has taken Ancient Engineering (6×52’).

Neil Batey 18-07-2025 ©C21Media
