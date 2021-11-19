Hollywood Suite delivers Italian crime series Gomorrah to English Canada

Canadian network Hollywood Suite has become the exclusive home for Italian crime series Gomorrah in English Canada.

The first three seasons will launch on demand on Hollywood Suite on December 1, with the fourth and fifth seasons, plus the spin-off film The Immortal, debuting in 2022. The Canadian network will also begin airing the Sky original series on its linear network beginning December 6.

While Gomorrah has previously been licensed in Quebec, the deal with Hollywood Suite represents the first time the series has been licensed in English Canada.

The crime drama, based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book, follows a brutal Neapolitan crime organisation called the Camorra. It is produced by ITV Studios-based Italian prodco Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero, Suburra) in collaboration with Germany’s Beta Film.

“The success of series such as Squid Game and Money Heist have demonstrated an appetite for bingeable programming from across the globe,” said Sharon Stevens, VP of programming, Hollywood Suite, adding that the network is looking to “further drive the introduction of top-tier international product into the Canadian marketplace.”