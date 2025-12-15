Hollywood reacts with shock to the apparent murder of Rob Reiner and wife Michele

Hollywood has paid tribute to Rob Reiner after the former TV sitcom star and celebrated filmmaker died in an apparent murder alongside his wife Michele Singer at their LA home.

The bodies of Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, were found by authorities inside their property in Brentwood after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical aid call yesterday afternoon.

Reports suggest that both had suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, with LA Police Department confirming that detectives from the robbery homicide division were investigating the deaths as an “apparent homicide.”

In a statement issued to the media, a family spokesperson said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Although best known for directing movies such as This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men and Stand By Me, Reiner started his career in television.

During the late 1960s, he won minor acting roles in shows such as Batman, The Andy Griffith Show and the Beverly Hillbillies. He also wrote CBS variety show The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, alongside co-writer Steve Martin.

In 1970, Reiner was cast in another CBS show, sitcom All in the Family, playing the part of Michael Stivic, nicknamed Meathead. Adapted from the British series Till Death Us Do Part, it was the highest-rating TV show in the US for five seasons from 1971 to 1976. He also co-created ABC sitcom The Super and wrote episodes of The Partridge Family and Happy Days.

Reiner made his directorial film debut with heavy metal mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, kicking off a successful career as a director, producer and screenwriter.

He returned to TV acting with a role as Bob Day in Fox sitcom New Girl from 2012 to 2018, and most recently played Albert Schnur in three episodes of FX’s The Bear this year.

Hollywood luminaries today expressed their shock at Reiner’s death, while paying tribute to his achievements.

Sean Astin, president of SAG-AFTRA, said: “Reiner was one of the most significant figures in the history of film and television. The impact he made on American culture simply can’t be overstated. Tributes will pour in and the impossibly long list of genre-defining films and indelible performances will play in our minds and hearts.”

Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids and The Heat, said: “Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely, lovely person.”