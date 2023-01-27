Hollyoaks heads to Latin America after All3Media, Olympusat deal

Long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks is heading to Latin America, after a deal between All3Media International and pay TV channel owner Olympusat.

The award-winning flagship drama, which began airing back in 1995, is produced by All3-owned Lime Pictures in the UK for public broadcaster Channel 4.

Both All3Media International and Olympusat were at this week’s Content America conference and market in Miami and the deal was announced just as the event ended yesterday.

Olympusat said the show, which tries to reflect social issues such as teen pregnancy and drug addiction in its storylines, would appeal to “telenovela fans and beyond.”

Additionally, Florida-based Olympusat has also bagged more than 1,900 hours of content from All3Media International’s catalogue for its channels in Canada, the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Several of the distributor’s antipodean dramas will be available non-exclusively through this deal on Olympusat’s pay TV channels, including 800 Words, Playing for Keeps, Red Rock, Westside, Blue Rose, Anzac Girls, Head High and Mean Mums.

Other scripted content acquired as part of the deal includes A Sunburnt Christmas, That Day We Sang, Bucket, Matt Lucas’s Pompidou, Eric Ernie & Me and Harry & Paul’s History of the 2s.

Additionally, the deal features thrillers including Apparitions, Chimerica, Deadlock, The Drowning, Innocent, The Interrogation and Unspeakable.

“The charismatic characters, vibrant personalities, riveting storytelling and topical plotlines of Hollyoaks make it a perfect addition to our channels that will hold huge appeal to our telenovela fans and beyond,” commented John Baghdassarian, VP of content acquisitions and strategy at Olympusat.