Holland named head of BBC Doc Unit

BBC Studios Factual Productions has appointed Alan Holland (Heart Transplant: A Chance to Live) to lead its Documentary Unit.

Glasgow-based Holland is taking over from Amy Flanagan, who is stepping down from the role for family reasons.

Holland, previously creative director for the unit’s teams in Scotland and Manchester and deputy to Flanagan, will report to Tom McDonald, MD of factual. He will now lead the whole unit, overseeing all its programming from bases in Scotland, London, Salford and Cardiff.

As well as exec producing BBC2 doc Heart Transplant: A Chance to Live, Holland has previously worked at Voltage TV Productions, Sundog Pictures and Dragonfly Film & TV.

Flanagan, who had led the Documentary Unit since 2019, has overseen new commissions from the BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Channel 5, including Michael X, A Life in Ten Pictures and Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles.

The unit’s creative team – including Kirsty Cunningham, Cate Hall and the incoming Abigail Priddle, who is joining from BBC commissioning – will now all report to Holland. Based in BBC Studios Productions’ Glasgow office, Holland takes up the role immediately.

McDonald said: “Amy achieved a huge amount in her time running the Documentary Unit and leaves with a body of work to be proud of. I’m genuinely sad to see her go but I know Alan is the perfect person to see the department though its next phase of growth; he’s been doing exceptional work since he joined BBC Studios a year ago. He’s that rare combination of brilliant leader and exceptional creative.”

Flanagan added: “Alan was a brilliant deputy and lovely colleague – he will be a fantastic head of the unit. Personally, I’m grateful for the support from BBC Studios over the last few months and wish all the talented people in the unit and across factual the very best of luck.”

Holland said: “It’s an honour to be given the chance to lead the Documentary Unit. While Amy’s shoes are big ones to fill, it’s a really exciting time to take the reins. I’ll be leading a fantastic team so I’m confident that together we will continue to grow.”