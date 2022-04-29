Hogar de HGTV orders competition series with celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez

Discovery-owned Spanish-language lifestyle channel Hogar de HGTV has ordered a culinary competition series featuring celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez (Masterchef).

Produced by Sánchez’s prodco Cocina, El Sabor de Aarón (10×30’) sees a group of chefs from across the US showcase their spin on the rich Latino culinary tradition through a series of creative and competitive cooking challenges. It debuts next month.

In each episode, two Hispanic professional chefs go head-to-head to determine who shall earn the distinction of El Sabor de Aarón – the taste of Aarón. Sanchez asks them to prepare two different dishes with ingredients chosen by him, before he and a panel of celebrity guest judges weigh the taste of the dishes and announce a winner.

Featured guests include: boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya; celebrity chefs Benito Molina, Solange Munis, Deborah de Corral, Grace Ramirez and Ruffo Ibarra; and mixologist Manny Hinojosa.

“Hogar de HGTV is focused on creating the best-of-the-best in food and home content for Latinos – elevating the passions, talents and stories of Hispanics doing amazing things across the United States,” said David Tardio, VP of integrated advertising sales and marketing, Discovery US Hispanic.

Hogar de TV was launched by Discovery US Hispanic in 2020. It features content from Discovery’s domestic lifestyle brands focusing on home decor, real estate and cooking, as well as original productions.